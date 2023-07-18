$1 Billion Dollars Available To New York State Residents
Do you live in New York State? Do you want a billion dollars?
Lottery fever may be setting in as a pair of huge jackpots continue to grow.
Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1 Billion
The Powerball jackpot has reached a billion dollars after there was no grand prize winner in Monday night's big drawing. The cash option on that works out to nearly 517 million dollars.
"If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year," Powerball said in a press release.
Wednesday's Powerball drawing will feature the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot.
$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In New York State
While no one claimed the jackpot prize for Monday's Powerball drawing, the drawing did make million-dollar winners out of players in five states, including New York State.
A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in the Empire State.
Life-changing money is also up for grabs Tuesday night. Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing features a jackpot of at least $640 million.
