$1 Billion Dollars Available To New York State Residents

Do you live in New York State? Do you want a billion dollars?

Lottery fever may be setting in as a pair of huge jackpots continue to grow.

Powerball Jackpot Grows To $1 Billion

Images of Tatts Group Ltd. and Tatts Lotto as Morgan Stanley Group Offers $5.5 Billion for Lotteries Giant

The Powerball jackpot has reached a billion dollars after there was no grand prize winner in Monday night's big drawing. The cash option on that works out to nearly 517 million dollars.

"If a player wins the jackpot on Wednesday night, they will have the choice between an annuitized prize worth an estimated $1 billion or a lump sum payment estimated at $516.8 million. Both prize options are before taxes. If the winner selects the annuity option, they will receive one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments that increase by 5% each year," Powerball said in a press release.

Powerball Drawing On Wednesday For 750 Million Is One Of The Biggest Jackpots In Game's History

Wednesday's Powerball drawing will feature the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot.

"The jackpot ranks as the seventh largest U.S. lottery jackpot and third largest Powerball jackpot, only behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016," Powerball stated.

$1 Million Powerball Ticket Sold In New York State

While no one claimed the jackpot prize for Monday's Powerball drawing, the drawing did make million-dollar winners out of players in five states, including New York State.

A $1 million winning Powerball ticket was sold at a gas station in the Empire State.

Google

Life-changing money is also up for grabs Tuesday night. Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing features a jackpot of at least $640 million.

