Popular Fast Food Chain Abruptly Closing Many New York State Locations

With little or no warning, a popular fast-food chain just closed at least six locations in New York State, including in Upstate New York, the Hudson Valley and Catskills.

Pizza Hut has abruptly closed a number of locations in Upstate New York

Pizza Hut Closing Upstate New York Locations In Herkimer County, Schoharie County, Montgomery County, Fulton County

News 10 Albany reports the popular fast-food eatery is closing four stores in the Capital Region. Those stores are located in Schoharie County, Montgomery County, and two in Fulton County.

NewsChannel 2 reports the Onenota Pizza Hut in Herkimer County is also closed.

All of the locations are closed for good. The restaurant's served its last customers on Wednesday, July 12.

Pizza Hut Closing Stores In Cobleskill, Johnstown, Amsterdam, Herkimer and Gloversville, New York

Below are the exact store locations that closed:

A scribbled note outside of the Amsterdam, New York locations simply read "Closed 4 Good."

Pizza Hut In Hudson Valley, Monticello, Sullivan County Also Closed

At least one of the few remaining Pizza Hut's located in the Hudson Valley also abruptly closed.

The store on East Broadway in Monticello, Sullivan County, New York is permanently closed, according to Google.

Pizza Hut Confirms Some Stores Are Closing In New York State

Without going into much detail, Pizza Hut confirmed some stores are closing.

"We’ve made the difficult decision, together with certain franchisees, to close a limited number of locations in the U.S.," the company said in a statement. "Though a limited number of U.S. locations will close, the vast majority of Pizza Hut locations are open and ready to serve you. Many customers will be redirected to other nearby stores."

Pizza Hut's website shows there are around 150 Pizza Hut locations across New York State.

