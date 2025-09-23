New York Drivers Told To Keep New Card In Cars
New York State Police are rolling out a new card that could completely change traffic stops.
New York State Police are introducing a visor card program for autistic drivers.
New York State Police Introduce Autism Awareness – Visor Card Program
The initiative is designed to help both members of law enforcement and people with autism during public interactions.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App
According to the New York State Police, one in every 45 adults has autism. Common symptoms include:
- Challenges with communication and social interaction, including difficulty engaging in conversation or making eye contact
- Repetitive behaviors, such as repeating a word, phrase, or gesture multiple times
- Heightened sensitivity to lights, sounds, or smells
- Individuals with autism may face unique challenges during interactions with law enforcement due to communication differences, sensory sensitivities, and difficulties with social interaction. These challenges can make it harder to understand instructions, provide requested information, or respond appropriately, which may lead to misunderstandings.
"With more than one million public contacts annually, State Police members will inevitably interact with individuals on the autism spectrum. To support these encounters and improve communication, the Division has developed the Autism Awareness – Visor Card," New York State Police stated.
What's On The Card
The department says the colorful visor card features simple visual icons that troopers can use to assist with communication and reduce confusion or fear during interactions.
Each police vehicle will be equipped with a card for use as needed. Plus, it's recommended that autistic drivers keep the card in your vehicle.
"KEEP THIS CARD IN YOUR VEHICLE. In the event you are pulled over, have your visor card readily available to present to the law enforcement officer," the card states.
The goal of the card is to improve police encounters and communication with autistic drivers.
Alert: Residents On Edge As Purple Warnings Appear Across New York
The visor card will be rolled out across the state in the coming weeks.
Keep Reading: