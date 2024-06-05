Dramatic Rescue Caught On Camera Near Upstate New York Waterfalls

Upstate New York hikers had to be helped down multiple sets of waterfalls.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its latest DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review on Tuesday. The weekly report highlights "Recent Statewide Forest Ranger Actions."

This week's report spotlighted a dramatic rescue.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Italy, Yates County, New York

On Saturday, June 1 at 3:30 p.m., Forest Ranger Dormer responded to a report from Yates County 911 regarding two hikers stranded near Weeping Falls in the High Tor Wildlife Management Area.

A Weeping Falls hike is a very scenic but "steep" hike, according to the DEC.

One of the hikers, a 33-year-old from Rochester, New York spoke with Ranger Dormer on the phone and told officials neither hiker was injured.

Dramatic Rescue Caught On Camera

Still, officials had to figure out how to bring both hikers to safety. The DEC shared photos of the rescue. Those are below along with how the DEC rescued the pair.

