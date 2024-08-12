Dramatic Footage Captures Hurricane Debby’s Destruction In Hudson Valley

The remnants of Hurricane Debby hit the Hudson Valley very hard heavy rain, wind, flooding and even a tornado. We have dramatic footage of the storm's damage.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene in the Hudson Valley.

Dramatic Storm Footage In Orange, Rockland Counties

Lieb provided Hudson Valley Post with footage of Debby's damage in the Hudson Valley.

Tree Falls Home, Car In Rockland County

In Rockland County, a large tree split in half and uprooted, falling onto a house and car.

Rockland Video

Brand-new homeowner Nicholas Marchese says he and his family just moved into the home three weeks ago!

He and his wife live in the home with two young children, ages 2 and 1. They plan to live with Marchese's in-laws until the home is fixed.

Thankfully, no one was home when the tree fell.

He told Rockland Video he was scheduled to appear on a national first-time home buyers television show.

Rockland Video

"Now he has quite a story to tell," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Tornado In New Paltz, Ulster County, New York

The National Weather Service also reported an EF-0 tornado touched down in Ulster County.

Dangerous Tornado on the Plains

The twister even uprooted a few trees as it crossed the New York State Thruway near Exit 18 in New Paltz

Video from across the Hudson Valley can be seen below our gallery of the "costliest hurricanes of all time."

