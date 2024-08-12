Dramatic Footage Captures Hurricane Debby’s Destruction In Hudson Valley
The remnants of Hurricane Debby hit the Hudson Valley very hard heavy rain, wind, flooding and even a tornado. We have dramatic footage of the storm's damage.
Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene in the Hudson Valley.
Dramatic Storm Footage In Orange, Rockland Counties
Lieb provided Hudson Valley Post with footage of Debby's damage in the Hudson Valley.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Tree Falls Home, Car In Rockland County
In Rockland County, a large tree split in half and uprooted, falling onto a house and car.
Brand-new homeowner Nicholas Marchese says he and his family just moved into the home three weeks ago!
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
He and his wife live in the home with two young children, ages 2 and 1. They plan to live with Marchese's in-laws until the home is fixed.
Thankfully, no one was home when the tree fell.
He told Rockland Video he was scheduled to appear on a national first-time home buyers television show.
"Now he has quite a story to tell," Lieb told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
Tornado In New Paltz, Ulster County, New York
The National Weather Service also reported an EF-0 tornado touched down in Ulster County.
The twister even uprooted a few trees as it crossed the New York State Thruway near Exit 18 in New Paltz
This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations
Video from across the Hudson Valley can be seen below our gallery of the "costliest hurricanes of all time."
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
25 costliest hurricanes of all time
What do you need to prepare?
Hurricane Preparation, What Are the Items You Didn't Think Of?
Is Your Name on the 2024 Hurricane Names List?
Below is the complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
The complete list of names for the 2024 Atlantic Hurricane Season
Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow