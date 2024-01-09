Do Not Eat: 133,00 Pounds Of Tainted Meat Sold In New York Injures At Least 1

A recall was issued after contaminated meat sold in New York State injured at least one person.

The FSIS announced that over 133,000 pounds of turkey sold in New York State and across the nation has been recalled.

Salm Partners, LLC Recalls Ready-to-Eat Turkey Kielbasa Products Due to Possible Extraneous Material Contamination

Salm Partners, a Denmark, Wis. establishment, has recalled 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments, the FSIS stated.

The recalled items should be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase.

"The problem was discovered after the firm notified FSIS that it had received consumer complaints reporting that pieces of bone were found in the turkey kielbasa product. In addition, FSIS received two consumer complaints regarding this issue," the FSIS stated. "FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Key Recall Information, Photos

At Least 1 Person Injured

The FSIS confirmed at least one person was injured while eating the recalled turkey. The injury was reported as a "minor oral injury."

The recalled turkey kielbasa is sold in stores across New York and the nation, officials warn.

"Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider," the FSIS states.

