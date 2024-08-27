“Disoriented” Missing New York Teen Found, Rushed To Hospital

A New York teen vanished from her father's house without her medication.

Sophia Barker, 17, went missing Thursday morning in New York City

Teen In Need Of Medication Goes Missing In New York City

Barker was last around 11 a.m. in the vicinity of William Street and Wall Street, Financial District NYC. She left her dad's house to get a drink and never returned.

Her cell phone was charging at her dad's house when she went missing. Her parents feared she was in need of medication.

"She Is 17 years old and may be disoriented from missing a dose of her medication. She left her dad's house without her cell phone because it was charging to get a cup of coffee and did not return. We need your help to find her now," her parents wrote in post about Sophia.

She was described as 5'4" with brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a black top and jeans, white sneakers, and a grey purse/tote.

Found At Lower East Side Library

Sophia was found Friday in the Seward Park Library on East Broadway.

A security guard found her after recognizing her from missing posts, according to the US Sun.

"The community showed immense support and flooded downtown with flyers, and people canvassing the streets," Barker's mother told the Trib.

Sophia was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. Reports says she's safe.

