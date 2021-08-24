Disney Closing 4 New York Stores Including Last Hudson Valley Location

Disney announced four more New York stores are closing including the last Disney Store in the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

In March 2021, Disney announced plans to close at least 60 stores in North America this year. 40 stores were closed in April.

In May, Hudson Valley Post reported Disney recently closed its Disney Store located inside the Palisades Center in Rockland County. The West Nyack location was one of seven stores that officially closed for good on or around May 19.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

USA Today reports Disney is now closing 60 more full-size stores across the country including four in New York. Among the four closures is the Disney Store located in Central Valley at the Woodbury Common Premium outlets.

Other New York Disney stores that will close are located in Elmhurst, Lake Grove and Niagara Falls. Close to the Hudson Valley the Disney Store in Danbury, CT and Paramus, NJ are also closing.

All of the stores will close "on or before" Sept. 15, according to Disney.

Disney has other New York stores in Albany, Garden City, New York City, and Syracuse, according to its website.

Target announced plans to open 100 Disney stores inside Target. The Disney Store in Orange County is one of over 70 businesses the Hudson Valley has recently said goodbye to. See the full list below:

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Peek Inside Banned NFL Owner's $60 Million Yacht Docked in Hudson Valley Take a look at an amazing $60 million yacht that's owned by an NFL owner that's been docked for weeks in the Hudson Valley.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.