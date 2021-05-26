Odd: Disney Closes Landmark New York Store in Lower Hudson Valley

Disney closed seven stores across the nation but the closure in the Lower Hudson Valley is said to be the "one of the oddest closures in the batch."

Disney recently permanently closed its Disney Store located inside the Palisades Center in Rockland County.

"See ya real soon! This location is permanently closed," the Disney Store website for the West Nyack location now reads. "But don't worry! You can still find the whole gang at another Disney store location or shop.disney.com."

The Palisades Center store reopened from a COVID pandemic shutdown in July 2020. In January the store was "temporarily closed" for an unknown reason.

Disney announced in March plans to close 60 stores across North America. 40 stores were closed in April. In May, the company announced seven more closures including the West Nyack location as well as stores in Louisiana, Minnesota, New Mexico, Texas and North Carolina. The stores officially closed for good on or around May 19.

"This is one of the oddest closures in the batch," Nicholas Moreau writes for Diskingdom.com on the seven new closures. "Clarkstown, New York is less than an hour’s drive outside of New York City. Palisades Centre is a four-storey mall with 225 stores, 16 full service restaurants, a bowling alley, ice rink, the world’s tallest ropes course, and a comedy club."

The Disney Store location at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets in Orange County remains open. Disney has other New York stores in Albany, Elmhurst, Garden City, Lake Grove, New York City, Niagara Falls and Syracuse, according to its website.

