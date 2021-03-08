11 New York Disney Stores in Danger of Closing

Disney recently announced the company plans to close at least 60 stores in North America this year.

“While consumer behavior has shifted toward online shopping, the global pandemic has changed what consumers expect from a retailer,” Stephanie Young, president, Consumer Products Games and Publishing, said in a press release. “Over the past few years, we’ve been focused on meeting consumers where they are already spending their time, such as the expansion of Disney store shop-in-shops around the world. We now plan to create a more flexible, interconnected ecommerce experience that gives consumers easy access to unique, high-quality products across all our franchises.”

Officials say Disney plans to focus on its e-commerce business and significantly reduce its brick-and-mortar footprint, beginning with the closure of at least 60 stores in 2021.

Over the next year, Disney will focus on providing a more seamless, personalized and franchise-focused ecommerce experience through its shopDisney platform which will be complemented by greater integration with Disney Parks apps and social media platforms. This will be coupled with an assortment of new and elevated merchandise from the Company’s full range of brands, including adult apparel collections and artist collaborations, trend-forward streetwear, premium home products and collectibles, officials say.

In the Hudson Valley, Disney Store locations are found at the Woodbury Common Premium Outlets and the Palisades Center. There are 11 Disney Store locations in New York.

Albany

Central Valley

Elmhurst

Garden City

Lake Grove

New York City

Niagara Falls

Riverhead

Staten Island

Syracuse

West Nyack

Disney has not announced which stores will close or when closures will take place.

Disney says it will remain flexible in its approach and continue to evolve its retail strategy to best meet the needs of consumers when and where they want. Guests will continue to have access to Disney shopping experiences in 600+ Disney Parks stores, shop-in-shops, lifestyle and outlet locations, as well as third-party retailers around the world, officials add.

