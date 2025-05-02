Discover New York State’s “Best Under-The-Radar Steakhouse”
Have you heard of New York's best-kept steakhouse secret?
The Hudson Valley and New York City is home to the best underrated steakhouse in the Empire State.
This Is The Best Steakhouse In New York State
More on this hidden gem steakhouse below. But first, another steakhouse was named one of the most legendary restaurants in the entire world.
Best Under-the-Radar Steakhouse In New York State
Cheapism recently named "The Best Under-the-Radar Steakhouse in Each State."
According to Cheapism, its list excludes well-known chains and features "many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations."
New York's Best Under-the-Radar Steakhouse Found In Hudson Valley, New York City
Steak lovers in the New York are in luck. The state's most under the radar steakhouse has three locations. One in the lower Hudson Valley and two in New York City.
According to Cheapism, Benjamin Steakhouse is New York State's most underrated steakhouse. This steakhouse was opened up in 2006 by a pair of Albanian brothers-in-law, who both share the name Benjamin.
The location in the Hudson Valley is located on Hartsdale Road in White Plains.
If you like to share, the steakhouse offers steak for three or four people. If you don't like to share, it's signature dish is the tomahawk steak.
Signature Steak
The tomahawk steak is dry-aged for at least 31 days and is full of flavor, according to the Benjamin Steakhouse website. Cheapism reports the steak is a "special cut from meat purveyor Pat LeFrieda."
