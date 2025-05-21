Delivery Gone Wrong In Hudson Valley Ends In Brutal Shooting

A Hudson Valley man was just trying to deliver food. Moments later, he was shot in the back—and now a town official is facing serious charges.

A Hudson Valley highway superintendent is being indicted by a grand jury in the shooting of a food delivery worker.

Indictment In Shooting Of DoorDash Driver In Chester, New York

John Reilly, the Superintendent of Highways in Chester, was indicted by an Orange County Grand Jury for two counts of assault in the first degree, attempted murder in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon, assault, and eight counts of criminal possession of a firearm.

The charges are related to the shooting of a DoorDash driver at Reilly's home in the Town of Chester earlier this month.

DoorDash Driver Shot In Orange County, New York

The victim, a DoorDash delivery driver, told police he was trying to deliver food to a home on Valerie Drive when he got lost and couldn't figure out where he was with his navigation app.

He approached several homes asking for directions before arriving at the residence of John Reilly III.

State Police say a DoorDash driver approached Reilly's home to ask for help. Reilly allegedly told him to leave his property before opening fire multiple times.

One of the bullets hit the driver in the back.

