Delaware County Trooper Saves Man Stuck in Woodchipper

A police officer just outside of the Hudson Valley is being deemed a hero.

The New York State Police shared the news of Trooper Mitchell Reed's heroics from over the weekend. Trooper Reed works with the State Police is ., in Delaware County.

According to the New York State Police, on January 7th at around 9:40 am Trooper Reed received a call about a man in distress. A man who worked for a tree removal company had gotten his leg stuck in a woodchipper.

Trooper Reed was only 3 minutes away from the location. While he made his way over, two men did what they could to help the injured man. The NYS Police report that the men on the scene put "the woodchipper in reverse, freeing his leg then applying a belt to his leg but it wasn’t enough to stop the severe bleeding."

Once Trooper Reed had gotten to the scene he immediately went to work using his "division issued tourniquet" to slow down the bleeding until Margaretville EMS could get to the scene.

The New York State Police are reporting that the injured man has a long way to go for recovery, but they add that the man is alive today "because of the heroic actions and quick thinking by the civilians and Trooper Reed."

On January 9th, Police Departments and communities around the U.S. celebrated Police Officer Appreciation Day. We appreciate Officers and Troopers like Trooper Reed who go above and beyond to help their community.