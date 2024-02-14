Upstate New York Woman Disappears After Thanksgiving, Help Needed

The exhausting search for a woman who went missing from Upstate New York on Black Friday continues. Can you help?

New York State Police continue to search for an Upstate New York woman who went missing in November.

New York State Police Searching For Delaware County, New York Woman

New York State Police continue to search for Gabrielle Becker who went missing from Delaware County, New York in November 2023.

"If you have any information please call 607-561-7400 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police stated on Facebook.

Key Details On Missing Upstate New York Woman

Age: 42 years old

Sex: Female

Race: White

Height: 5'7"

Weight: 130lbs

Hair: Light Brown (Curly, Shoulder length)

Last Seen On Black Friday In Roxbury, New York

Becker was last seen Friday, November 24, 2023, in Roxbury, New York, where she lives.

Her family hasn't been able to contact her since Black Friday and are worried for her safety, police report.

She doesn't have a car and might be using public transportation.

How To Help New York State Police

"Anyone with information please contact SP Sidney at 607-561-7400 or email crimetip@troopers.ny.gov," New York State Police said.

