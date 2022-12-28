Decomposed Body Of Missing Hudson Valley Man Found On Island In New York

A Hudson Valley man who went missing from the region before Thanksgiving was found dead just after Christmas.

On Tuesday, police confirmed a missing Lower Hudson Valley man was unfortunately found dead. He went missing about six weeks ago.

Man Goes Missing From New Rochelle, New York

Christopher Corcoran, 61, of Circuit Road, New Rochelle was last seen leaving his Westchester County home around 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 16, police say.

"Corcoran is hearing impaired and has recently shown signs of depression and paranoia," the New Rochelle Police Department stated in a press release while asking the public for help in finding Christopher.

Corcoran was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a green winter jacket, royal blue pants and black shoes. The photo below was taken by surveillance video when Corcoran left his home.

Missing Westchester County, New York Man Found Dead In New York City

On Monday, Dec. 26, around 9 a.m. New Rochelle detectives were notified by the New York City Police Department that a body was found in the Bronx on the North shore of Hunter Island, located within the confines of the 45th Precinct.

New Rochelle detectives responded and later confirmed the identity of the dead body. Detectives confirmed the body was of Corcoran who was reported missing out of New Rochelle on November 16.

The body was found on Hunter Island fully clothed and badly decomposed, the NYPD told WPIX.

"The New York City Medical Examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death. There is no indication at this time that Mr. Corcoran’s death was related to a criminal act," the New Rochelle Police Department stated in a press release on Tuesday. "The New Rochelle Police Department offers its sincere condolences to the Corcoran family."

