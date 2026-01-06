New York’s December Weather Much Worse Than Most Realize

New data shows New York just went through one of its most brutal Decembers in years, and some areas hadn’t seen snow like this in decades.

If December felt colder and snowier than you remember, the numbers back it up.

December 2025 was the snowiest and coldest December in years for many parts of New York.

Coldest Start To December In Over A Decade

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Early last month, Hudson Valley Post reported that during the first 12 days of December, temperatures across the Hudson Valley, Great Lakes, and Northeast had averaged 10 to 15 degrees below normal.

Things only got colder.

In fact, New York State was the fifth-coldest state in the United States in December.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

In all of the United States, December was 5th-warmest in the United States on record, just not in New York.

Only Vermont, New Hampshire, New Jersey, and Maine were colder than the Empire State in December.

"Vermont was the coldest state compared to average, followed by New Hampshire, New Jersey, Maine, and New York," Hudson Valley weather expert Ben Noll wrote on X.

Overall, New York State was 5 degrees below normal in December. The start of the New Year is also colder than normal.

Snowiest December In Recent Memory

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

It was also the snowiest December in recent memory. In fact, some parts of New York dealt with the most snow in 25 years!

Keep Reading:

What is the coldest city in every state?

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State

The Coldest Recorded Temperature in Every State Temperatures can get downright cold across the United States. However, some states are much, MUCH colder than others. See what the lowest recorded temperatures are for each state. Gallery Credit: Kristen Matthews

The 9 Coldest States In America