Death Confirmed: Hudson Valley Teen Drowns In Backyard Pool
We have a tragic update after a teen was removed from a home's pool unconscious and not breathing.
Police from Orange County released more information regarding a drowning in a backyard pool.
Teen Confirmed Dead In Town Of Newburgh
Following our initial report on the drowning, the Town Of Newburgh Police Department confirmed the victim was a 19-year-old.
Police responded to 3 Meadow Street around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a pool drowning.
Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man "unresponsive in the pool."
"Officers were able to pull the male from the water and began life-saving measures," the Town Of Newburgh Police Department stated in a press release. "The male was transported by Town of Newburgh EMS to Montefiore St. Luke’s Hospital in the City of Newburgh where he was pronounced deceased."
Investigation On Going
According to the Town Of Newburgh Police Department, the "investigation is continuing." An autopsy is scheduled to assist in confirming the cause of death.
Officers were assisted by Town of Newburgh EMS, Cronomer Valley Fire Department, New York State Police, and Town of New Windsor EMS.
