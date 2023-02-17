Dean Of New York State High School Accused Of Murder, Drug Dealing

A man who was supposed to guide students in New York is accused of murder, leading a gang and dealing drugs.

Thursday, February 16, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, the DEA and NYPD announced that Israel Garcia, 32, of the Bronx was charged with murder in aid of racketeering, narcotics conspiracy, murder while engaged in a narcotics conspiracy, murder through the use of a firearm, and firearms use in connection with a drug trafficking crime.

New York Dean Accused Of Murder, Drug Dealing

Garica is a former high school dean who also allegedly ran a gang in New York.

Garcia, AKA “Shorty Rock,” the former leader of the Get Money Gunnaz set of the Young Gunnaz street gang is accused of killing Alfonso “Joey” McClinton on October 11, 2010.

“As a former high school dean, Israel Garcia was trusted with guiding children towards a bright future, but we allege that Garcia himself was participating in the drug trafficking activity that a high school dean should be protecting his students from," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said.

Garcia is accused of killing McClinton as part of his gang membership and drug dealing.

