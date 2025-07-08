Fourth Of July Turns Deadly On Upstate New York Lake
A Fourth of July celebration turned deadly on a lake in Upstate New York. Police say a 21-year-old died after a late-night boating accident. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
A boater lost his life on America's Independence Day.
Fatal Boating Accident In Columbia County Under Investigation
New York State Police from New Lebanon were sent to Queechy Lake, located near 65 Luke Hill Road in the Town of Canaan, following a report of a boating accident with injuries. The accident happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Friday, July 4.
Arriving officers from a 16-foot Stratus bass boat that had crashed along the shoreline.
21-Year-Old Killed In Boating Accident In Upstate New York
An investigation by the New York State Police Livingston Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI), in coordination with the Columbia County District Attorney’s Office, determined that the ship, which was carrying three people, hit the shore, ejecting a 21-year-old man from the vessel.
The 21-year-old was taken to Albany Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. His name hasn't been released.
New York State Police Need Your Help
Police say the early morning fatal boating accident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the New York State Police and reference case number RMS-NY2500591108.
