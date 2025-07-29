Deadliest Creature Alive Spreading These Viruses In New York

It’s smaller than your fingernail and kills more humans than any other animal on Earth. Now it’s spreading fast across New York, and it’s already infected people.

The New York State Department of Health wants New Yorkers to remember the dangers of mosquito bites and protect against diseases like West Nile Virus and Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE).

New York State Reminds Residents About The Dangers Of Mosquitoes

This comes after the first West Nile case and EEE findings of the year were reported in New York.

Officials want all New Yorkers to take "sensible precautions against mosquitoes" to help avoid potential serious illness.

How to protect yourself against West Nile, and other mosquito-borne diseases

"Infected mosquitoes look just like regular mosquitoes and can be found in outdoor areas across the state. You can prevent mosquito bites by utilizing insect repellent, avoiding standing water near your home and using screens in open windows," New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said.

Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature

Officials continue to warn about the dangers of mosquitoes because these insects are actually the "world's deadliest creature."

Mosquitoes Are The World's Deadliest Creature Did you know that mosquitoes are considered the "world's deadliest" creatures. That's according to the CDC

The CDC thinks New Yorkers should be just as worried, if not more worried, about getting bitten by a mosquito than a shark.

Warmer weather, combined with increased precipitation, creates ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, officials say.

West Nile Virus In New York

West Nile Virus can cause serious illness and, in some cases, death.

"People with severe WNV may have a sudden onset of headache, high fever, neck stiffness, muscle weakness, altered mental status, tremors, convulsions, and/or paralysis and in some cases, severe WNV can result in death," the New York State Department of Health states.

The first case of 2025 in New York State was just found in Rockland County.

EEE In New York State

EEE is rarer, but more deadly and can cause "serious viral disease," officials warn.

EEE kills about 33 percent of those infected, and survivors experience neurologic impairment."

EEE was just detected in Onondaga County.

