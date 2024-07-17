Six people boating in an Upstate New York River were injured when multiple boats overturned and saved miles away.

On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) confirmed in its " DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" that Forest Ranger saved six people from a river. The weekly report highlights recent statewide forest ranger action.

Water Rescue: Town of Santa Clara, New York, Franklin County

Google Google loading...

On Friday, July 12 at 2:45 p.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a 911 text message from Franklin County about multiple overturned boats and six injured people on the St. Regis River.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Its unclear what caused the boats to overturn, but six injured people were in water, about two miles south of the Santa Clara boat launch.

Canva Canva loading...

The 911 message said the group was continuing to float down the river, further away from the boat launch.

Forest Rangers Baldwin, Bowler, Corey, and Curcio responded. A

Six People Saved

The group was located around 4:30 p.m. Rangers helped all six out of the water. The group only had four kayaks and two paddles left.

Canva Canva loading...

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

All 6 were driven back to the boat launch. Rangers report all six were "exhausted but did not require further medical attention."

Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley

Autistic Woman Rescued From Hudson River in Hudson Valley A Hudson Valley hero saved an extremely exhausted autistic woman from the Hudson River.



New State Park Creating River Access for First Time in Over 100 Years

New State Park Creating River Access for First Time in Over 100 Years A new proposed state park in New York would create river access for the first time in more than 100 years. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Keep Reading:

Delaware River In New York State Among Most Polluted In United States