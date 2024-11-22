Daring Rescue In Upstate New York: Deer Stuck In Volleyball Net

Officials from Upstate New York had to rescue a deer that got tangled up in a volleyball net and later downed trees. We have images of this daring rescue you need to see to believe.

Deer across New York have to watch out for a "zombie" disease and items around homes.

'Zombie Deer Disease' Returns To Upstate New York

The DEC continues to worry about Chronic Wasting Disease after a deer in Upstate New York tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD), a fatal virus.

The rescue was highlighted in the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation’s (DEC) Division of Law Enforcement's latest Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol.

Deer Found All Tangled Up – Rensselaer County, New York

Earlier this month, ECO Rutherford received a call from a homeowner in the town of East Greenbush reporting a buck somehow got tangled in their volleyball net.

Badly Tangled Deer Rescued In Upstate New York

Video of the Officers working to free the tangled deer can be viewed below:

New Rules For Deer Hunters In New York State

Last weekend, the "most popular" hunting season in the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York started. However with the new season comes some new rules beer and deer hunters.

Below are the new rules if you hunt in New York, or hunt out of state.

Hunting in New York

Hunting Outside of New York

