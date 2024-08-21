Daring Rescue: Canadian Man Gets Leg Stuck In Upstate New York Bridge For 4 Hours

Imagine getting your leg stuck through an elevated bridge and having to wait for four hours for help. That's what played out in Upstate New York.

Last Wednesday, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Forest Rangers helped rescue a Canadian man who got his foot stuck in a bridge.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Long Lake, Hamilton County, New York

On Aug. 14 at 11:45 a.m., Ray Brook Dispatch received a call from a mother who said her son somehow got his "leg stuck through a bridge" going to Rock Pond in the Whitney Wilderness.

Above is a photo of the 30-year-old with his foot stuck in the bridge.

The Rock Pond hike is over 9 miles, officials say. The 19,500-acre William C. Whitney Wilderness and the 11,430-acre Round Lake Wilderness Area are part of the Adirondack Forest Preserve, according to the New York DEC.

Upstate New York Bridge Cut To Remove Man

It took forest rangers nearly 4 hours to find the stuck man. Around 3:30 p.m., Forest Rangers Adams and Nahor located the 30-year-old from Quebec, Canada on the Burn Road trail bridge.

Rangers cut the wood and freed the subject before escorting the hiker and his companion back to their campsite.

This daring rescue was highlighted in this week's "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review."

Lost Older Adults Attacked By Bees Hiking In Upstate New York

Forest Rangers also helped rescue a 70-year-old and 71-year-old who got lost hiking in the Hudson Valley and then attacked by bees! CLICK HERE to find out more.

