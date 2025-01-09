Daring Rescue: 62-Year-Old Falls Ice Climbing In Upstate New York (Photos)

We've got photos you need to see to believe. A 62-year-old man was rescued after he fell nearly 40 feet ice climbing in the Hudson Valley.

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently rescued a man who fell about 35 feet ice climbing in the upper Hudson Valley. The rescue was highlighted in a recent DEC Forest Rangers – Week in Review.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Hunter, Greene County, New York

62-Year-Old Falls Ice Climbing In Upper Hudson Valley, Condition Not Released

The New York State DEC did not release the man's injuries or condition.

"To be able to provide critical care like this to a patient who needs it, at the site of their emergency is a great reminder of why we all do what we do," Greene County Paramedics wrote on Facebook.

