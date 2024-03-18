Daring Hudson River Water Rescue In Hudson Valley, New York

A man nearly died from the strong tides of the Hudson River.

A man is being treated for hypothermia after a daring Hudson River rescue.

Police responded on Saturday around 1 p.m. in the lower Hudson Valley.

Water Rescue In Westchester County, New York

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Hudson River Rescue In Yonkers, New York

After wading in complete darkness, first responders eventually found the man clinging to a rock in about six feet of water, with an incoming tide, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The man was safely rescued and transported to an area hospital to be treated for hypothermia.

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

"Great work by all involved," the Yonkers Police Department said. "Please remember to be safe on the many waterways in and around Yonkers!!"

The man's name wasn't released. It's not clear, as of this writing, how the man fell into the water.

New York Home To 9 Of The Most Charming River Towns In America

A new report claims New York State is home to nine of the "most charming" river towns in all of the United States. Did your hometown make the list?

See the full list below:

New York Home To 9 Of The Most Charming River Towns In America We all know we are "River Rats" at heart here in New York State. When it comes to charming river towns, New York is home to the top ones in America. World Atlas published an article " 9 Most Charming River Towns In Upstate New York To Visit In 2024 ." Here's who they highlighted: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.