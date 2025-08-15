These Dangerous Substances Just Found In New York Coffee

Coffee sold across New York is being urgently recalled after a dangerous contamination was discovered.

There's another dangerous coffee recall New Yorkers need to watch out.

Coffee Sold In New York May Contain Glass

Dollar General is recalling its Clover Valley Instant Coffee.

The FDA says the company is recalling three lots of its 8-ounce Clover Valley Instant Coffee "due to the potential presence of glass."

The recalled coffee was sold and distributed in New York and all states except Hawaii and Alaska between July 9th and 21st.

Below are the impacted lots.

Package UPC: 876941004069

Lot: L-5163 / Best By 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5164 / Best by 12/13/2026

Lot: L-5165 / Best by 12/14/2026

What Happens If You Ingest Glass

The recall was issued after a Dollar General customer told employees about finding glass in the coffee.

"Ingesting glass fragments may cause injury to the consumer, and these injuries may include damage to teeth, laceration of the mouth and throat, or perforation of the intestine," the FDA states.

No injuries have been reported, as of this writing.

Coffee Recall Due To Ink

Another coffee recall involves New Mexico Pinon Coffee. The company recalled its Dark Pinon Single Serve Cups due to potential ink leakage during brewing.

The recalled K-Cups are sold nationwide. You can find the brand at most grocery stores in New York, as well as Walmart, Costco, Target and Amazon.

All are advised to stop using both of these recalled coffee products immediately and return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

