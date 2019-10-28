‘Critical’ Blood Shortage in New York

Help is needed in the Empire State as officials say blood supply is at "critically low levels" and "New York’s blood supply has never been lower."

There has been a significant decline in regular blood donors, and the region’s supply has reached critically low levels, according to the New York Blood Center. In order to maintain a safe blood supply, a 7-day inventory of all blood types must be continually replenished. Right now, reserves are below that minimum and the New York Blood Center is urging anyone who can to donate blood.

“New York’s blood supply has never been lower than it is right now. We’re in a very critical time as the donor base continues to decline yet patient need is constant,” Senior Executive Director Donor Recruitment & Marketing at the New York Blood Center Andrea Cefarelli said. “Blood is perishable so we need to constantly replenish the supply in order to treat trauma victims as well as people suffering from chronic conditions and those undergoing routine surgeries. We need to ensure a robust blood supply so we can always stay prepared and keep our city safe.”

The New York Blood said the current shortage is due to the following factors:

Decline in overall donor base

Decline in first-time donors

Decline in high school and college donors

Increased demand for blood products

A single donation takes about one hour and can save multiple lives, officials say.

For more information on where to donate or how to set up your own drive, visit www.nybloodcenter.org/blood or call 1-800-933-2566.