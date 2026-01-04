Hudson Valley Post 2025 Year In Review: Here is our top story of 2025.

A new crisis in the state of Florida is now causing issues in New York State.

Florida’s real estate market is in the midst of a full-blown crisis.

Redfin reports that the number of unsold homes across Florida increased by about 25 percent from the past year.

As homes stay on the market, sellers in Florida are being forced to drop prices by around 40 percent.

A "perfect storm" is causing this including, oversupply, plummeting prices, and skyrocketing homeowner association.

Many fled to Florida during the pandemic. In response, new condos were built across the state. But now, Florida’s condo inventory is at an all-time high, with many of these properties now sitting empty.

Rising prices is causing many who moved to Florida to flee. In 2022, 1.6 million people living in Florida were born in New York. That number made up about 10 percent of Florida's population.

New Yorkers said they fled to Florida to enjoy nice weather, no income taxes and lower costs.

However, many New Yorkers reported not feeling welcome after moving to the Sunshine State.

Posters were placed on cars in New York plates, telling New Yorkers they weren't wanted.

Some read:

If you are one of the those ‘woke’ people --- leave Florida. You will be happier elsewhere, as will we.

Former Empire State residents say they plan to move back to New York from Florida because of rising costs, erratic traffic, politics, insurance costs, extreme weather and lack of services found in New York.

If you are loved one plans to move back to the Empire State, it might be a good idea to avoid these hometowns that were named the "worst" places in New York to live.

