Miracle: Plane Crash Shuts Down Airport In Upstate New York

A popular airport in the Hudson Valley was closed after first responders rushed to the scene of a plane crash.

There was high drama at New York Stewart International Airport on Wednesday.

Small Plane Crashes At New York Stewart International Airport In Orange County, New York

An investigation is still underway into what caused a small plane to crash at New York Stewart International Airport.

Mark Lieb of Rockland Video was on the scene at the Orange County airport. He tells Hudson Valley Post that two people were onboard the small Piper JC3-65 aircraft.

The plane crashed just after takeoff on Wednesday, around 3:14 p.m.

No Injuries Reported

The aircraft ended up hitting the ground nose-first. Emergency teams from Newburgh EMS and the Air National Guard jumped into action.

The FAA reported neither person onboard suffered any serious injuries. Emergency crews evacuated both from the aircraft, but neither needed to be hospitalized.

Information about the two on board is limited, as of this writing. The Times Union reports that the FAA confirmed the plane was registered to someone from West Palm Beach, Florida.

New York Stewart International Airport was closed for about 40 minutes on Wednesday after the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. The FAA is now investigating to figure out what sent that plane skyward, into the ground.

We will update if and when more information is made available.

Video from the crash scene can be seen below.

