COVID Infections ‘Growing’ In New York, New Variant Spreading

A new strain of COVID is now the dominant strain as infections are "growing" again across the country.

The CDC announced cases of COVID are "growing" or "likely growing" across most of the United States.

COVID Infections "Likely Growing" In New York State

CDC CDC loading...

As of June 4, the CDC estimates that COVID-19 infections are "growing or likely growing in 30 states and territories."

Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State

COVID infections are "likely growing" in New York State, according to the CDC.

Oklahoma is the only state in America where COVID infections are "declining," the CDC reports.

New COVID Variant On The Rise, Now Dominant Strain

CDC CDC loading...

The CDC also reports a new COVID variant is on the rise.

The KP.3 variants are "very, very similar" to the JN.1 variant, CBS reports.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

The KP-3 COVID variant has emerged as the most dominat varitn of COVID, according to the CDC. During the two-week period from May 26 to June 8, KP.3 now accounts for 25 percent of all new COVID cases.

The KP.2 variant accounts for 22.5 percent of new cases.

The KP variants surpassed the JN-1 variant, which spread in New York State and globally last winter.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York

canva canva loading...

These COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York Health officials say New Yorkers should be on a close lookout for a number of Omicron symptoms that likely means you need urgent medical care.

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

20 New York Hometowns With Most Divorces After COVID Pandemic

Keep Reading: