COVID 4 Times More Likely To Cause ‘Serious, Long-Term Illness’ In New York State

A new study determined COVID survivors are over four times more likely to develop a "serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems."

A 2021 COVID study found that about 50 percent of COVID-19 survivors face lingering symptoms.

COVID Survivors Face Lingering Symptoms

The 2021 study found that 50 percent of those polled, which included children and adults, experienced a variety of physical and psychological issues for six months or more after recovering from COVID.

At the time, scientists said more research into what's called "long COVID" may unlock some clues into chronic fatigue and other poorly understood conditions.

New Study Into COVID And Chronic Fatigue

A brand new study looked into COVID and chronic fatigue.

The study found that COVID-19 survivors are 4.3 times more likely to develop chronic fatigue.

The study found compared to people who never got COVID to those who tested positive. People who tested positive were nearly 70 positive more likely to experience fatigue and were 4.3 times more likely to develop chronic fatigue, according to the study.

Chronic Fatigue Impacts Over 3 Million In America

According to the CDC, chronic fatigue syndrome impacts over 3.3 million Americans.

"Chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS) is a serious, long-term illness that affects many body systems. People with (it) are often not able to do their usual activities. At times, (it) may confine them to bed. People with CFS have severe fatigue and sleep problems. CFS may get worse after people with the illness try to do as much as they want or need to do. Other symptoms can include problems with thinking and concentrating, pain, and dizziness," the CDC states.

COVID is still spreading across New York State. These are the COVID symptoms that are most likely to lead to hospitalizations.

