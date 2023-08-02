‘Court-Ordered Eavesdropping’ Leads To 15 Arrests In Hudson Valley

Police from the Hudson Valley say they've broken up a drug trafficking network following a year-long investigation.

On Tuesday, officials from Orange County announced at a press conference that 15 defendants have been charged with crimes including conspiracy to sell narcotics.

Below is the list of those arrested:

OCDA OCDA loading...

Arrests in Narcotics Conspiracy Investigation Centered in Middletown and Port Jervis

The arrests were the result of a two-year-long narcotics investigation that utilized "court-ordered eavesdropping," officials say.

Seven search warrants were executed which lead to the seizure of $167,000, three illegal guns and over 1,500 grams of crack cocaine with approximately $50,000.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

OCDA OCDA loading...

“There are still those who think that they can sell narcotics with impunity if they insulate themselves through the use of intermediaries,” Orang County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said. “This case exemplifies the benefits of coordinated and dedicated enforcement actions by police and prosecutors, and why no one who traffics narcotics in Orange County can hope to evade law enforcement."

High-Ranking Bronx Official Among Those Arrested

Among those arrested was 48-year-old Michael Rodriquez of Yonkers, who is the Director of Bronx Rises Against Gun Violence, an anti-violence program that receives government money.

Officials say they found over 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, $165,509 in United States currency, scales, a money counter, an unlicensed Ruger .380 caliber pistol, an unlicensed Bond Arms .357 caliber handgun, a vacuum sealer, digital scales and jewelry estimated to have a value of approximately $50,000 in his Westchester County home.

OCDA OCDA loading...

"This operation helped to disrupt the flow of narcotics being trafficked in Middletown and Port Jervis by bringing drug dealers, including Michael Rodriguez, to justice. It is unconscionable that the Director of a respected group which has pledged to reduce gun violence and help at-risk youth would himself choose to become a major drug dealer himself and commit weapons offenses. I hope that the poor example he has set does not disillusion vulnerable youth who might be tempted to follow his example. If they do they will surely also follow him to prison," Hoovler said.

Read More: New York State Home To 4 Of The ‘Rattiest Cities’ In America

Rodriquez is also accused of supplying cocaine to drug dealers in the City of Middletown and the City of Port Jervis and possessing two illegal handguns.

Giant Horror Plant A "giant horror plant" that can cause blindness and severe burns is still in New York State, despite the best efforts from New York officials.

If You See Purple Paint in New York You Need To Leave Right Away Do you know what to do if you see purple paint in New York State? The easiest advice, run. Here's why.