Could Mobile Nail Salons Be Making Their Way to The Hudson Valley?

If you've ever been to

WNYT WNYT loading...

a nail salon, you know just how busy they can get.

Last week, I waited almost an hour to sit down and see a nail technician at the salon I frequent. To be fair it was a holiday weekend and I didn't make an appointment, it was still unfortunate.

Nails to Go? Get Your Nails Done on The Run in Albany Area

We learned from NBC13 in Rensselaer that the nail salon industry is a $17.3 billion dollar industry that can get competitive. I think anyone who visits nail salons knows just how busy these businesses get and sometimes customer service and quality take a back seat.

However, after an unfortunate experience at an upstate nail salon, Atori Elem decided to make a change. Elem, who originally worked in Criminal Justice, decided to go back to school to learn the Nail Technician trade and then created her own nail salon, but this one has quite the twist.

The Rensselaer woman gutted an old school bus and decked it out with a pedicure chair, manicure booth, pink walls with black curtains, and a relaxing vibe to create: Clawed by Tori.

It's a mobile nail salon, that brings the appointment to you. You can learn more about Clawed by Tori below:

Mobile Nail Salons Coming to the Hudson Valley?

I know that there are some nail techs in the Hudson Valley that have smaller studios where they only take one client at a time by appointment, but do you think the Hudson Valley can handle a mobile nail salon?

It's time-consuming heading out to a busy nail salon and waiting to see your specific nail tech, so why not bring the mani/pedi to the customer? At the end of the day it seems like a genius business plan.

Are there any mobile nail salons in the Hudson Valley that we missed? Let us know!

Are These the 10 Best Nail Salons in Dutchess County? Do you have a favorite Nail Salon in the area? These are the Top 10 Rated Nail Salons in Dutchess County according to Yelp. Did your favorite make the list?

Hudson Valley Food Trucks and What They Offer