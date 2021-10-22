Costs $20 More To Fill Up Gas Tank in New York, Expected To Rise

Gas prices across New York State have reached their highest point in seven years and officials say it's "still going up."

The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by nearly six cents in the past five days to $3.378, according to Triple-A.

"Compared to the price of gas a year ago, it now costs consumers about $17 more to fill up their vehicles,” AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross said. “That’s the cost of a large pizza with toppings. And unfortunately, it doesn’t look like drivers will be finding relief at the pump any time soon.”

One year ago the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $2.166. Sadly it doesn't look like the pain at the pump will end anytime soon.

Yesterday, President Biden said there's no immediate solution adding relief likely won't come until after the holidays. He blamed soaring prices on "the supply being withheld."

Triple-A believes the surge in gas prices is due to more people driving and a lower supply.

"With the US economy recovering from the depths of the pandemic, demand for gas has gone up, but supply is tight. Higher demand coupled with a decline in stocks, alongside elevated crude prices, has put upward market pressure on pump prices," Triple-A states.

One gas station in California was charging $7.59 for a gallon of gas. Here in New York, the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $3.51 which is about $1.25 more than a year ago.

Drivers in the Hudson Valley are paying about $3.50 for a gallon of gas. Below are the updated averages from across New York State, according to Triple-A:

Albany-Schenectady-Troy

Current Average: $3.338

1 Week Ago: $3.238

1 Month Ago: $3.238

1 Year Ago: $2.264

Batavia

Current Average: $3.328

1 Week Ago: $3.255

1 Month Ago: $3.253

1 Year Ago: $2.202

Binghamton

Current Average: $3.35

1 Week Ago: $3.240

1 Month Ago: $3.266

1 Year Ago: $2.170

Buffalo-Niagara Falls

Current Average: $3.308

1 Week Ago: $3.228

1 Month Ago: $3.227

1 Year Ago: $2.218

Dutchess-Putnam County

Current Average: $3.352

1 Week Ago: $3.275

1 Month Ago: $3.241

1 Year Ago: $2.315

Elmira

Current Average: $3.316

1 Week Ago: $3.188

1 Month Ago: $3.218

1 Year Ago: $2.182

Glens Falls

Current Average: $3.387

1 Week Ago: $3.305

1 Month Ago: $3.301

1 Year Ago: $2.338

Ithaca

Current Average: $3.362

1 Week Ago: $3.282

1 Month Ago: $3.269

1 Year Ago: $2.186

Kingston

Current Average: $3.285

1 Week Ago: $3.177

1 Month Ago: $3.228

1 Year Ago: $2.160

Nassau-Suffolk

Current Average: $3.326

1 Week Ago: $3.264

1 Month Ago: $3.280

1 Year Ago: $2.180

New York City

Current Average: $3.413

1 Week Ago: $3.347

1 Month Ago: $3.348

1 Year Ago: $2.284

Rochester

Current Average: $3.358

1 Week Ago: $3.277

1 Month Ago: $3.274

1 Year Ago: $2.238

Syracuse

Current Average: $3.339

1 Week Ago: $3.242

1 Month Ago: $3.241

1 Year Ago: $2.188

Utica-Rome

Current Average: $3.375

1 Week Ago: $3.307

1 Month Ago: $3.295

1 Year Ago: $2.310

Watertown-Fort Drum

Current Average: $3.352

1 Week Ago: $3.270

1 Month Ago: $3.255

1 Year Ago: $2.296

White Plains

Current Average: $3.428

1 Week Ago: $3.344

1 Month Ago: $3.315

1 Year Ago: $2.371

