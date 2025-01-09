Convicted Felon Shoots Himself Hunting In Upstate New York

A man hunting deer in Upstate New York spent five days in the hospital.

In the most recent Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation stated "Poaching Attempt Backfires (in) Washington County."

3 From Vermont Charged In Washington County, New York

Last month, ECOs charged three Vermont residents for their alleged roles in a shooting incident that happened in Washington County back in November 2024.

Just after Thanksgiving, Vermont Game Wardens and New York State Police investigated and determined that on Nov. 30, the trio drove through the town of Salem in search of a deer to shoot.

After spotting a deer, the unnamed driver tried to shoot the animal from the car, but pulled the firearm back inside the car when another vehicle pulled up next to the car.

While doing this, the "rifle discharged inside the vehicle and a bullet went through the driver’s hand and out the door of the vehicle," the DEC reports.

The group is accused of driving back to Vermont and reporting that the shooting happened in Vermont. Following an investigation, the unnamed shooter confessed the shooting happened in New York State.

The shooter spent five days at Albany Medical Center recovering from his injuries.

Convicted Felon Shoots Self In Upstate New York

Making matters worse for the unnamed shooter is the fact that he's a "convicted felon," the DEC reports. He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, hunting without a license, possession of a loaded gun in a motor vehicle, discharging a firearm over a highway, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a farm structure.

The other two people received a total of seven tickets for charges related to the shooting.

