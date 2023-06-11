Concerts Announced For 2023 Orange County Fair in Middletown, NY

You know it's summer when they're rockin' in Middletown.

One of my favorite fairs to hit each year is the Orange County Fair. The 183rd annual Orange County Fair takes place Thursday, July 20, and runs through Sunday, July 30 So much great entertainment at this fair. Enjoy the fair food, rides, circus, tribute concerts, comedy, and fireworks.

The fair used to be a stop for all the major rock tours that would be traveling the circuit during the summertime. Those days are long gone, but the fair still does have plenty of great live entertainment, including popular tribute bands that perform outdoors on the Barn Amphitheatre Stage. This year will feature tributes to some of the biggest rock bands ever, Van Halen, Metallica, AC/DC, Guns N' Roses, and Foo Fighters. Shows are free with paid fair admission, but special VIP tickets are available for purchase that include a premium concert viewing area, not open to the public, and a VIP access line at the bar. Information on VIP tickets can be obtained here.

Barn Amphitheatre Stage Concerts:

Friday, July, 21 at 8 pm Van Halen Nation (Van Halen tribute)

Saturday, July 22 at 7 pm Battery (a tribute to Metallica) and at 9 pm Live Wire ( a tribute to AC/DC)

Friday, July 28 at 8 pm Night Train (a tribute to Guns N' Roses)

Saturday, July 29 at 8 pm Fooz Fighters (a tribute to Foo Fighters)

Get all the info on this year's Orange County Fair including all the other entertainment and live music that is being offered and purchase tickets here.

