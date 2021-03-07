Concert News: Blackberry Smoke Coming to OCFS Middletown NY

One of the things we are all looking forward to this year is live music returning to our favorite outdoor venues in the Hudson Valley. So many great stages are placed throughout our region making it possible for us to get out and see our favorite bands live in concert. One such place that has been bring live music to the Hudson Valley for decades is The Orange County Fair Speedway at the Orange County Fair Grounds in Middletown New York.

Today they announced the first live concert of their 2021 concert season, Blackberry Smoke. The show is June 27th and ticket go on sale this coming Friday (March 5, 2021) at 12PM. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.com. You may have had the good fortune of seeing Blackberry Smoke the last time they were in the area, if you did then you know that their Southern Rock Americana sound makes for a great show.

Blackberry Smoke is a band that has been topping the charts since 2015. They are the first band with an independently released album to top the Billboard Country Album Chart. They hit #1 in 2015 with their Holding All the Roses Album. Since then they have top the chart in 2016 and most recently in 2019 with their Homecoming: Live in Atlanta Album.

Over the years the Orange County Fair Speedway (OCFS) has brought many great artists to their stage in Middletown, New York. Country, Rock, Pop and many other styles of music have played the OCFS stage. It is a great place to see a show and an easy place to get too from anywhere in the Hudson Valley.

Other Concerts have also been scheduled in the Hudson Valley for late this year. The Chance Theatre which is an indoor venue has Colt Ford (Sat June 19th) and Lonestar (Aug 6th) on their calendar. As more concerts are announce we will be sure to bring you the information you'll need to get to the shows you want to see.

The 40 Best Cover Songs by Rock Bands