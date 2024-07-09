Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Attacked By Mosquitos
Experts have learned what colors you should wear to avoid getting bit by mosquitos and what colors attract mosquitos.
Researchers from the University of Washington have learned that mosquitoes seem to fly toward "specific colors" while these pesky insects "ignore other colors"
Colors To Wear/Not Wear In New York State When Dealing With Mosquitoes
If you don't want to be attacked by mosquitoes, these are the colors you should avoid wearing, according to the University of Washington.
Colors To Wear In New York To Avoid Getting Bit By Mosquitos
“When (mosquitos) smell specific compounds, like CO2 from our breath, that scent stimulates the eyes to scan for specific colors and other visual patterns, which are associated with a potential host, and head to them," UW Professor of Biology Jeffrey Riffell stated.
Mosquitos Are The Deadliest Creature In New York State
Did you know that mosquitos are the "world's deadliest animal?" That's according to the CDC.
Mosquitos Spreading Another Deadly Virus In New York
The CDC recently issued a "health alert" because more cases of a mosquito-spread virus have already been reported in 2024 than any year on record.
There have been nearly 10 million confirmed cases in 2024 of dengue virus (DENV), compared to 4.6 million cases last year, according to the CDC.
In the U.S. the most cases have been detected in Puerto Rico, Florida, New York, Massachusetts, California, Colorado, Arizona and Washington DC.
Need extra help fighting off mosquitos? Plant these around your home
