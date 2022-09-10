You Must Try These 10 Coffee Shops Near Beacon, New York
I've shared a few Food Theory videos before, but I really enjoyed this one. It's about how coffee houses helped lead to the Scientific Revolution. It's quite fascinating, and I recommend viewing it.
One major component about coffee houses were that they were great meeting places for intellectuals to come together and discuss ideas, whether it was science, politics, literature, art and more. Today, coffee houses are still a great place to get work done. You're stimulated by your coffee or tea, it's typically a chill atmosphere, they offer free and reliable Wi-Fi, and it beats being alone while working. To me, there is something peaceful about being surrounded by people, but not being inclined the interact with any of them. We are all there doing what we have to do. We are working alone together.
One of the best towns in the Hudson Valley for coffee shops has to be Beacon. Below, we listed the Top 10 Coffee Shops According to Yelp reviews. Is your favorite coffee house on the list? Let us know your thoughts on the App!
Bank Square Coffeehouse
4 Stars, 266 Reviews
129 Main St, Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 440-7165
2 Alices Coffee Lounge
4.5 Stars, 91 Reviews
117 Broadway Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 563-7124
Beacon Creamery
4 Stars, 91 Reviews
134 Main St Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 765-0444
Newburgh Flour Shop
4.5 Stars, 76 Reviews
109 Liberty St Newburgh, NY 12550
Phone number
(845) 568-3400
Kitchen & Coffee
4 Stars, 59 Reviews
382 Main St Beacon, NY 12508
(845) 765-0778
Trax Coffee Roasters
4 Stars, 50 Reviews
1 E Main St Beacon, NY 12508, (845) 765-8400
469 Fishkill Ave Beacon, NY 12508, (845) 440-6785
Matcha Thomas
5 Stars, 22 Reviews
259 Main St Beacon, NY 12508
Phone number
(845) 467-5677
Toasted
5 Stars, 12 Reviews
45 Liberty St Newburgh, NY 12550
(845) 595-8484
The Mud Club Beacon
View this post on Instagram
3.5 Stars, 3 Reviews
305 Main St Beacon, NY 12508