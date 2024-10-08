Cities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Among “Safest” In U.S.

One city from the Hudson Valley is the sixth safest city in all of the United States.

WalletHub reached out with to Hudson Valley Post about its findings on the "2024’s Safest Cities in America."

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State

Canva Canva loading...

Take a look at the safest cities to live in New York State, according to WalletHub.

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub

Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York

"With the U.S. experiencing over 400 mass shootings and nearly 25,000 motor vehicle deaths so far this year, WalletHub released its report on 2024's Safest Cities in America to highlight where people are at the lowest risk of physical and financial harm," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post in an email.

Yonkers Is New York's Safest City

Canva Canva loading...

Yonkers in Westchester County was deemed America's sixth safest city.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.

Yonkers, Buffalo, New York City, Rochester Honored

Canva Canva loading...

Below are New York's 9th safest cities and where each city ranked on WalletHub's list.

#6 Yonkers, NY

#95 Rochester, NY

#123 New York, NY

#140 Buffalo, NY

Below are America's safest and least safe cities

Safest Cities in America

1. South Burlington, VT

2. Casper, WY

3. Warwick, RI

4. Burlington, VT

5. Boise, ID

Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns

Least Safe Cities in America

182. Memphis, TN

181. Detroit, MI

180. Fort Lauderdale, FL

179. Baton Rouge, LA

178. New Orleans, LA

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America'

WalletHub also recently named the best small cities in America. Over 20 from New York made the list.

These 21 New York Cities Made WalletHub's 2024 list of 'Best Small Cities in America' Are you living in one of America's best small cities? WalletHub compared over 1,300 small cities nationwide to find out which are the best and worst in the country.

Nearly two dozen cities in New York made the upper crust of the list and one of them even made the top 99th percentile in the entire country - tying at #1!

Find out if your hometown made the cut! Gallery Credit: WalletHub

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America

6 of the New York Cities Ranked Dirtiest in America Gallery Credit: Brian Cody TSM Albany

Keep Reading:

Stop! Don't Miss These 11 Incredible Upstate New York Roadside Sites!