Cities In Hudson Valley, Upstate New York Among “Safest” In U.S.
One city from the Hudson Valley is the sixth safest city in all of the United States.
WalletHub reached out with to Hudson Valley Post about its findings on the "2024’s Safest Cities in America."
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
"With the U.S. experiencing over 400 mass shootings and nearly 25,000 motor vehicle deaths so far this year, WalletHub released its report on 2024's Safest Cities in America to highlight where people are at the lowest risk of physical and financial harm," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
Yonkers Is New York's Safest City
Yonkers in Westchester County was deemed America's sixth safest city.
WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities across 41 key metrics. The data set ranges from traffic fatalities per capita and assaults per capita to the unemployment rate and the percentage of the population that is uninsured.
Yonkers, Buffalo, New York City, Rochester Honored
Below are New York's 9th safest cities and where each city ranked on WalletHub's list.
#6 Yonkers, NY
#95 Rochester, NY
#123 New York, NY
#140 Buffalo, NY
Below are America's safest and least safe cities
Safest Cities in America
- 1. South Burlington, VT
- 2. Casper, WY
- 3. Warwick, RI
- 4. Burlington, VT
- 5. Boise, ID
Least Safe Cities in America
- 182. Memphis, TN
- 181. Detroit, MI
- 180. Fort Lauderdale, FL
- 179. Baton Rouge, LA
- 178. New Orleans, LA
WalletHub also recently named the best small cities in America. Over 20 from New York made the list.
