Alarming China Virus May Have Just Reached New York For The 1st Time

A New York woman was left in crippling pain after battling a painful virus that's never been reported in the Empire State.

After a massive outbreak in China, health officials are sounding the alarm after a New York woman got infected in her hometown.

New York Woman Infected With Virus From China

CDC CDC loading...

The New York State Department of Health is investigating a rare and alarming mosquito-borne illness after a New York woman tested positive for the chikungunya virus.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

This comes after over 7,000 people were infected during a massive chikungunya outbreak in China. Other outbreaks have occurred in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and islands in the Indian and Pacific Oceans.

New York Woman Says She Didn't Travel

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

What's alarming is the fact that the woman from Long Island says she never left her town before falling sick in late August.

The Nassau County resident described the pain as feeling like her joints were on fire and being ripped apart.

Most Common Symptoms, No Vaccine

The mosquito-borne virus can cause fever, rashes, and crippling joint pain that can last weeks.

There’s no cure, but vaccines exist for travelers heading to outbreak zones.

First Local Case Ever Reported

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

If confirmed, this would be the first locally acquired case of chikungunya ever reported in New York State.

The New York State Department of Health states that it is "investigating a possible locally acquired case of chikungunya virus."

Keep Reading:

The Top 50 Mosquito Cities

The 10 Most Invasive Animals & Insects in New York State There's nothing worse than an unwanted guest. Gallery Credit: Will Phillips

Need extra help fighting off mosquitos? Plant these around your home As we previously told you, mosquitoes are the most dangerous creatures on earth . If you want to keep them away from you're yard, these plants can help! Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart