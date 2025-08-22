Big chicken news for New York: A beloved chain just confirmed it’s opening locations across the Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The nation's only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant is expanding in New York State, including the Hudson Valley!

Chicken Salad Chick Coming To New York

Chicken Salad Chick describes itself as a "fast-growing, fast-casual restaurant." This week, the company announced its "ready for expansion," which is "eating opportunities in key markets for experienced franchise owners who are ready to grow quickly."

After what's described as a "record-setting year" of "robust sales growth," America's only fast-casual chicken salad eatery plans to expand to New York, New Jersey, Arizona, Nevada and Utah.

"These five states represent some of the most exciting growth opportunities in our brand's history," Vice President of Franchise Development at Chicken Salad Chick, Mark Verges, said. "We know the right owners can hit the ground running and build something special."

Coming To The Hudson Valley, Upstate New York

Exact locations haven't been announced, but Chicken Salad Chick says the plan to expand to the Mid-Hudson Valley, Upper Hudson Valley and Upstate New York.

The company highlights these regions as "Key Markets for Growth."

It remains unclear when and where Chicken Salad Chick will open in the Empire State. We will continue to update once we learn more.

The company continues to be recognized as a standout franchise system. It's been named one of QSR magazine's Best Franchise Deals for four straight years, was ranked third in Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers and place 177th in Franchise Times' Top 400 Ranking.

What Is Chicken Salad Chick

According to the company, Chicken Salad Chick serves full-flavored, Southern-style chicken salad "made from scratch and served from the heart."

"With more than a dozen original chicken salad flavors as well as fresh side salads, gourmet soups, signature sandwiches and delicious desserts, Chicken Salad Chick's robust menu is a perfect fit for any guest," Chicken Salad Chick states.

