Chick-fil-A’s New Rules May Shake Up Dining In New York

Chick-fil-A has confirmed a rule that could potentially mean some New Yorkers will be told to leave.

This week, the biggest Chick-fil-A in the northeast opened up in the Hudson Valley

Lower Hudson Valley Now Home To Biggest Chick-fil-A In Northeast

Town of Clarkstown Town of Clarkstown loading...

That location opened up at 70 E Route 59 in Nanuet, Rockland County, New York.

Hudson Valley Post also recently reported Chick-fil-A's massive expansion across New York State.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

The company is coming soon, or has recently opened several other locations across New York State, including in:

Kingston Area, Town Of Ulster

Fishkill, Dutchess County

Town Of Wallkill, Orange County

Latham

Johnson City

Greater Binghamton (Vestal)

East Meadow

New York City (mobile pickup restaurant)

Selden (recently opened)

With all of these new locations opening, it's good to know about a rule the company allows.

Chick-fil-A Confirms Age Policy

A. Boris A. Boris loading...

A Chick-fil-A in Kettering, Ohio, is making headlines because of its updated age policy, or as the eatery is calling a "Teen Chaperone Policy."

With the start of the school year, all guests at Chick-fil-A Kettering must be older than 18, or accompanied by someone older than 21 to dine in.

"To ensure a safe and respectful environment for all guests: Guests 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, guardian, or adult (age 21+) to dine in," the location wrote on social media. "Unaccompanied minors may be asked to leave."

Most Chick-fil-A's are locally owned and operated and each location is allowed to make it's own rules, a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told Fox Business.

Supporters Flock To Restaurants On Chick-Fil-A Appreciation Day Getty Images loading...

"This restaurant has set a policy specific to its location, which mirrors that of the shopping center the restaurant is located in," the spokesperson said.

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State

10 Fast Food Restaurants We Want In New York State Fast food restaurants that we want in New York State.

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants

These Are America's 10 Most Unhealthy Fast Food Restaurants