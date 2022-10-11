Chick-fil-A Plans To Open 8 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley

Chick-fil-A has new plans to open up many stores in New York.

Chick-fil-A is one of the most popular fast-food restaurants in the country. Hudson Valley Post previously reported Chick-fil-A is working with officials in the Hudson Valley to open up its first location in the Hudson Valley.

Chik-fil-A Opening First Hudson Valley Location

Fast-Food Chicken Restaurant Chick-Fil-A Opens First Store In Manhattan Getty Images loading...

The closest locations to the Hudson Valley are currently located inside the Danbury Mall, the Paramaus Park Mall, in Brookfield, CT, or Ramsey, NJ, according to Chick-fil-A's website. There are also some locations in the New York City area.

Chick-fil-A To Open New Location in New York

We just learned Chick-fil-A has plans to open up another New York location. Chick-fil-A now hopes t stores in New York, including one in the Hudson Valley. See the full list below.

Chick-fil-A Hopes To Open 8 New York Stores, 1 in Hudson Valley

Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack Will Open Many Restaurants in New York

Empire State residents will soon also be able to order Chick-fil-A at many rest stops across New York and likely in the Hudson Valley. In July, the New York State Thruway Authority announced construction began on a $450 million project to redevelop the 27 service areas located on the New York State Thruway.

New food concepts will be available to customers as part of the redevelopment project, including Shake Shack and Chick-Fil-A.

The expanded food concepts include:

New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway These restaurants will soon be open along the New York State Thruway.

New amenities and services at select service areas will also include:

The following service areas were closed on July 29 for redevelopment:

Ardsley (I-87 northbound, mile marker 6)

Plattekill (I-87 northbound, mile marker 65)

New Baltimore (I-87 northbound and southbound, mile marker 127)

Indian Castle (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 210)

Iroquois (I-90 westbound, mile marker 210)

Chittenango (I-90 westbound, mile marker 266)

Junius Ponds (I-90 westbound, mile marker 324)

Clifton Springs (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 337)

Clarence (I-90 westbound, mile marker 412)

Pembroke (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 397)

Construction was announced to begin in 2022 at the following service areas:

Sloatsburg (I-87 northbound, mile marker 33)

Ulster (I-87 southbound, mile marker 96)

Pattersonville (I-90 westbound, mile marker 168)

Oneida (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 244)

Seneca (I-90 westbound, mile marker 350)

Scottsville (I-90 eastbound, mile marker 366)

