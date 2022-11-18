Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports
Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price.
Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations.
All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley
The all-you-can-fly pass gives users access to unlimited flights for one low yearly price.
Frontier Airlines flies out of many New York airports including New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
Pass holders can fly as many times as they want during the year. Flights are available over 300 days each day.
New York Airports With All-you-can-fly Pass
In New York Frontier flies out of the Hudson Valley, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Long Island and New York City.
Albany International Airport
LaGuardia Airport
Long Island MacArthur Airport
Buffalo Niagara International Airport
Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport
Syracuse Hancock International Airport
New York Stewart International Airport
Important Booking Information
Domestic travel using the GoWild! Pass can be booked the day before the flight departure. International travel must be booked and confirmed 10 days before the flight.
“We are thrilled to include international destinations in the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass™,” said Frontier Airlines President & CEO Barry Biffle said. “The GoWild! Pass™ is proving to be a huge hit as people realize what a fantastic option it is for those with flexible schedules."
Important Tips
Frontier provided the following tips for how the program works.
1. Buy the GoWild! Pass
2. Login to your FRONTIER Miles account
3. Search & Book on flyfrontier.com
4. Fly!
5. Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid
The GoWild! Pass is on sale now for travel starting May 2, 2023, and is valid for a 12-month period. CLICK HERE for more information.