Cheap All-You-Can-Fly Pass Now Offered At Many New York Airports

Empire State residents can now fly out of many New York airports across the country and internationally as many times as they want for a cheap price.

Frontier Airlines announced its new all-you-can-fly GoWild! Pass™ will also include international destinations.

All-you-can-fly Pass Now Available In The Hudson Valley

The all-you-can-fly pass gives users access to unlimited flights for one low yearly price.

Frontier Airlines flies out of many New York airports including New York Stewart International Airport in New Windsor.

Pass holders can fly as many times as they want during the year. Flights are available over 300 days each day.

New York Airports With All-you-can-fly Pass

In New York Frontier flies out of the Hudson Valley, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, Long Island and New York City.

Albany International Airport

LaGuardia Airport

Long Island MacArthur Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport

Syracuse Hancock International Airport

New York Stewart International Airport

Important Booking Information

Domestic travel using the GoWild! Pass can be booked the day before the flight departure. International travel must be booked and confirmed 10 days before the flight.

“We are thrilled to include international destinations in the GoWild! All-You-Can-Fly Pass™,” said Frontier Airlines President & CEO Barry Biffle said. “The GoWild! Pass™ is proving to be a huge hit as people realize what a fantastic option it is for those with flexible schedules."

Important Tips

Frontier provided the following tips for how the program works.

1. Buy the GoWild! Pass

2. Login to your FRONTIER Miles account

3. Search & Book on flyfrontier.com

4. Fly!

5. Repeat and book an unlimited number of flights for as long as your pass is valid

The GoWild! Pass is on sale now for travel starting May 2, 2023, and is valid for a 12-month period. CLICK HERE for more information.

