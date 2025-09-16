How Upstate New York Changed Charlie Kirk’s Life

Did you know that Charlie Kirk wanted to live in the Hudson Valley? When it didn't work out, his life was changed forever.

Far-right activist Charlie Kirk was killed last Wednesday during an outdoor rally at Utah Valley University.

Hudson Valley Politician Wants To Remove Graphic Material From Social Media

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video loading...

Graphic video posted on social media shows the 31-year-old father being shot in the neck before slumping backwards. Kirk was shot during a Q-and-A with students, just after being asked about mass shootings in the U.S.

A Hudson Valley politician, Assemblyman Brian Maher (R,C-Walden), reportedly is working on a bill that would make social media companies remove footage of violent human deaths.

Large Vigil For Charlie Kirk Held In Hudson Valley

Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Mark Lieb/Rockland Video loading...

Assemblyman Maher was the featured speaker during a moving memorial for Kirk in Goshen, New York, on Monday night.

Around 500 people showed up near the Orange County Courthouse with candles, prayers, and tributes to the conservative activist. Orange County Young Republicans organized the vigil

No protesters were reported.

Charlie Kirk Applied To West Point

President Biden Speaks At West Point Commencement Getty Images loading...

Kirk wanted to attend college in Orange County. According to the Guardian reports he applied to West Point in 2012, but his application was rejected by the U.S. military academy at West Point.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing, make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, and download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App

That "rejection deepened his turn toward rightwing causes," The Guardian reports.

That same year, he co-founded the conservative organization Turning Point USA.

Keep Reading:

The 10 Snobbiest Hometowns in New York

15 Reasons Why New Yorkers Secretly Hate Living in New York State