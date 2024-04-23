Changes Coming After Historic New York State Budget Passed
New York State lawmakers debated for weeks on several issues including taxes.
Over the weekend, New York lawmakers passed the New York State budget, about three weeks late.
Historic New York State Budget Passed
The $237 billion spending plan is three percent more than last year. The state's spending plan is the largest in New York's history.
It includes many changes that may impact New York State residents. Below are the highlights of FY 2025 Enacted Budget.
Highlights Of The 2025 New York State Budget
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
Taxes Not Increased
Hochul's office highlights that despite making "record investments" for New Yorkers income taxes won't be raised.
"We are delivering a common-sense agenda that makes New York safer and more affordable," Governor Hochul said. "I promised to fight for New Yorkers and tackle the thorny issues, and that’s exactly what we’ve done."
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
The budget includes hundreds of new initiatives that will help New York workers, improved pension benefits, fight crime, fix the state's mental health system and build more housing so people can afford to live and thrive in New York.
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State
New Laws That Start In 2024 In New York State
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields