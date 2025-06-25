Chainsaw Mystery Deepens In Quiet Upstate New York Town
A press release from New York State Police about a missing chainsaw is turning heads. Why are troopers so eager to find the owner?
Did you lose a chainsaw in Upstate New York? If so, New York State Police would like to speak with you.
New York State Police Seek Owner Of Small Gas-Powered Chainsaw Found In Lewis County, New York
New York State Police based out of Lowville, New York, are hoping to find the owner of a small gas-powered chainsaw.
Found In Case In New Breman, New York
The gas-powered chainsaw was found in a hard shell case near Dicob Road and New Road in the town of New Breman.
What To Do If You Own This Chainsaw
It's not typical for New York State Police to send a press release regarding a missing item. Troopers didn't say why they are looking for the chainsaw's owner, or say if it's part of any ongoing investigation.
But police have been looking for the owner for over three weeks.
"The owner of the chainsaw is asked to contact the State Police at SP Lowville - 315-376-6513. Case Agent - Trooper M. Fayle," New York State Police stated in its press release.
