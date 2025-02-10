Chain Restaurant In New York Is Most Popular In America

You might be shocked to learn what's America's most popular chain restaurant.

YouGov continues to highlight the most popular chain restaurants across the United States.

"Based on over 24 million responses, and growing daily, YouGov Ratings provides a way to determine the nationally representative popularity score for thousands of things, from brands and products to companies and people," YouGov states.

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America

New York City Board Of Health Approves Bloomberg's Over Sized Sugary Drink Ban Getty Images loading...

Below are the 50 most popular restaurant chains in America, according to the survey.

It's probably not a shock that most of the top spots, including most popular eatery, have many locations in New York State. However, America's most popular eatery really shocked me. Did it surprise you?

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two. Gallery Credit: Paul Feinstein

Baskin-Robbins Has Nearly 300 Locations In New York State

Personally, I was very surprised to learn Baskin-Robbins is America's favorite chain restaurant. There are nearly 300 locations across New York State, as of June 2024.

Baskin-Robbins 70th Birthday Celebration Rachel Murray/Getty Images loading...

Baskin-Robbins has been open for around 75 years and has nearly 8,000 locations across the globe.

"Baskin-Robbins is the world’s #1 chain of dessert and ice cream franchises! Baskin-Robbins was founded on one simple idea. Ice cream should be an every day treat and everyday should have a new flavor to enjoy," the company states on its website.

