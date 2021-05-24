Central Hudson Worker Struck By Vehicle in Hudson Valley

A Central Hudson worker was hit by a car while directing traffic. The driver allegedly fled the scene.

On Wednesday around 8:30 a.m., officers from the Red Hook Police Department were dispatched to the area of South Broadway and Garden Street in the Village of Red Hook for a hit and run personal injury accident.

A preliminary police investigation revealed a 29-year-old man working as a flagger for Central Hudson was directing traffic on South Broadway when a southbound vehicle struck the flagger. Police did not release any details on the injuries the man suffered.

The vehicle then fled southbound on Route 9 towards Rhinebeck, police say. Police put out an alert for the vehicle through Dutchess County 911 and a short time later a Town of Hyde Park police unit located and stopped the offending vehicle in the Town of Hyde Park, according to the Red Hook Police Department.

The driver, a 48-year-old from Red Hook was later charged by Red Hook Police Department with leaving the scene of a personal injury auto accident, a misdemeanor, as well as several traffic violations. The Red Hook resident was released with a future court date.

